Search
HomeCity LifeBest of the Beehive
Stargazing Utah
Couple at Sunset Point in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah January 2017

Best of the Beehive 2023: Stargazing in Utah

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pugh

There is a lot that makes Utah’s outdoors remarkable, and having the highest concentration in the world of International Dark Sky Association-certified Dark Sky Parks is certainly one of them. At 24 parks, there is no shortage of places to go outside at night and look up:

Leonard Thomas’s radio show, Skywatcher Leo T, is broadcast across the state and reveals the wonders of the night sky. Leo grew up sleeping under the stars in Wyoming and became a passionate observer of astronomical wonders. He also works with the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex (SPOC) for regular star watching events. “SPOC has four incredible telescopes that are so close to the city,” he says. “It’s an amazing facility.” 
KRCL.org, UPR.org, KZMU.org

Stargazing Utah
Listen to Skywatcher Leo T’s show on KRCL, UPR, KZMU and on Spotify. Photo by Adam Finkle
Photo by Adam Finkle

For the whole family, throughout the spring and summer, Red Fleet, Rockport and Steinaker State Parks host regular Star Parties that will make any overnight camping trip one to remember.

Bryce Canyon National Park has terrific stargazing opportunities, hosting the Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival every June, featuring family-friendly daytime activities and special evening programs, telescope viewings and constellation tours.

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
Previous article
Best of the Beehive 2023: Home Decor Shops in Utah
Next article
Best of the Beehive 2023: Arts & Entertainment

Similar Articles

The Best of What the Beehive is Best at…Edition

Best of the Beehive Christie Porter -
For this year’s 2023 Best of the Beehive, we are taking a look at what Utah is the best at compared to other—less best—places....

Best of the Beehive 2023: Arts & Entertainment

Best of the Beehive Christie Porter -
Utah is ranked among the happiest states in the union, according to WalletHub, but not so much for our actual emotional and physical well-being....

Most Popular

Follow us on Instagram @slmag

© 2022 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Best of the Beehive

The Best of What the Beehive is Best at…Edition

Christie Porter - 0