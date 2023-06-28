Best of the Beehive 2023: Stargazing in Utah

There is a lot that makes Utah’s outdoors remarkable, and having the highest concentration in the world of International Dark Sky Association-certified Dark Sky Parks is certainly one of them. At 24 parks, there is no shortage of places to go outside at night and look up:

Leonard Thomas’s radio show, Skywatcher Leo T, is broadcast across the state and reveals the wonders of the night sky. Leo grew up sleeping under the stars in Wyoming and became a passionate observer of astronomical wonders. He also works with the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex (SPOC) for regular star watching events. “SPOC has four incredible telescopes that are so close to the city,” he says. “It’s an amazing facility.”

KRCL.org, UPR.org, KZMU.org

Listen to Skywatcher Leo T’s show on KRCL, UPR, KZMU and on Spotify. Photo by Adam Finkle Photo by Adam Finkle

For the whole family, throughout the spring and summer, Red Fleet, Rockport and Steinaker State Parks host regular Star Parties that will make any overnight camping trip one to remember.

Bryce Canyon National Park has terrific stargazing opportunities, hosting the Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival every June, featuring family-friendly daytime activities and special evening programs, telescope viewings and constellation tours.