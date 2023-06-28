Search
Dreamscapes. Photo by Todd Collins.

Best of the Beehive 2023: Utah is the Nerdiest State

Christie Porter
Utah is ranked as the nerdiest state—most recently by Zippia in 2022, which looked at our super geeky internet search history—earning supporting distinctions as well, like the state that plays the most Dungeons & Dragons. Where to get your nerd on:

Legendarium Books is a nerd’s dream (L to R) Raelle Westwind
and Orion Enceladus. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Legendarium Books is a vibrant literary haven that is adamantly inclusive and welcoming. They specialize in books of the science fiction, fantasy and horror genres, and their smart staff is sure to have a few recommendations for you. (If you haven’t yet read This Is How You Lose The Time War, where have you been?!) Another key draw is the shop’s RPG Cafe, which hosts weekly D&D nights. We hope this relatively new nerdy addition to Salt Lake City is here to stay.

The Nerd Store has just about everything you would expect (and then some) from a place with “nerd” in the name—comic books, tabletop roleplaying supplies, art, toys and rare collectibles. The shop is working on expanding its location at Valley Fair Mall, where it also hosts Wasatch Con (wasatchcon.com)—an intimate convention centered on comic creators both from Utah and all over. This year’s Wasatch Con will be held Nov. 10–11.

Dreamscapes is an otherworldly immersive art experience that defies traditional boundaries. Dreamscapes is born from the imaginations of more than 100 artists, builders and audio-visual wizards. The “RE-imagine” exhibit at Dreamscapes is now located at the Shops at South Town in Sandy. The new location is five times bigger than the previous space in The Gateway. This project by the Utah Arts Alliance is appropriate for all ages.

Dreamscapes. Photo by Todd Collins.

Christie Porter
Christie Porter is the managing editor of Salt Lake Magazine. She has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade, writing about everything under the sun, but she really loves writing about nerdy things and the weird stuff. She recently published her first comic book short this year.
