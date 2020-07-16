The time is here to take heed of the sage advice we received as kids. Go play outside. Even as COVID-19 case numbers are growing at a worrying rate in Utah and evidence shows novel coronavirus is readily transmitted indoors, the outdoors is relatively safe. Instead of bemoaning the dearth of movie premiers, indoor table service and watered-down drinks at a dimly-lit watering hole, get out and explore the mountains. After delay, debate and considerable preparation, the lifts are spinning at many Utah resorts for summer operations for mountain biking, hiking, scenic lift rides and more.

Yes “the outdoors” never technically closed, and some people have been out in the hills during the time of COVID-19. But the quarantine 15 we’ve all been working on—I was learning to cook, and it turns out butter and booze pairings make everything taste better—makes the uphills looking a bit more daunting. I, for one, am more than happy to save some energy and ride the lift to the top.

Who knows that the upcoming winter season will hold, but the possibility of resort closures makes it all the more important to enjoy the mountains while the weather’s nice and being outside isn’t a chore in and of itself. From the adrenaline rush of downhill mountain biking at Deer Valley to the serenity of mountain-top at Snowbasin, here’s an updated list of summer operations now open at Utah resorts. Plan ahead and buy in advance if possible as some resorts have set capacity limits due to coronavirus. The lifts are turning and are ready to whisk you the adventure of your choice. Just remember to bring your mask along for the ride.

Park City Mountain

Summer operations are all taking place from Park City Mountain Village and are open Thursday through Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Chairlift rides are available for the following activities. Pricing is available on the Park City Mountain website.

Scenic Lift Rides and Hiking

Bike Haul for Mountain Biking

Mountain Coaster

Alpine Slide

Deer Valley

Summer operations are open daily at 10:00 a.m. with all lift activities beginning from Snow Park Lodge. Chairlift rides are available for the following activities. Pricing is available on the Deer Valley website.

Downhill Mountain Biking

Scenic Chairlift Rides

Guided and Unguided Hiking

Snowbasin

Summer operations are open at Snowbasin on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m from the Grizzly Center. Rides on the Needles Gondola are available for the following activities. Pricing is available on the Snowbasin website.

Mountain Top Yoga on Needles Lodge Patio (Saturdays at 9:00 a.m.)

Scenic Gondola Rides

Hiking

Mountain Biking

Mountain Top Outdoor Dining (Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Sundance Resort

Sundance is open to the public for summer operations from Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday, a season pass or reservations are required. Lift service is provided for the following activities with updated pricing available on the Sundance website.

Sundance Zip Tour

Scenic Lift Rides

Hiking

Mountain Biking

Mountain Top Yoga

Snowbird

Snowbird is open daily for summer operations beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Aerial Tram and Peruvian Chairlift are open, though for this year mountain bikes are not permitted on lifts due to limited capacity. Updated Pricing available on Snowbird’s website.

Scenic Tram Rides

Hiking

Alpine Slide

Mountain Coaster

Woodward Park City

Woodward is the newest addition to lift-served summer operations in Utah. Lifts are open daily at 10:00 a.m. Monthly membership or day passes are available. More information on the Woodward Website.

Downhill Mountain Biking

Brian Head

Summer operations are Brian Head are open Friday through Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the Giant Steps Lodge. Tickets are available online for the following activities with updated pricing. The resort recommends buying in advance due to high demand and limited capacity.