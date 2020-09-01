Edible flowers were a big hit in the culinary ‘80s, and why not? Now they’re back (and why not?) They make the most gorgeous garnish ever and the subtle fragrance and taste of edible flowers add easy elegance to salads, soups and even main dishes. Crystallized petals or flowers add surprise to sweets and drinks.

At Cucina, Chef Joey Ferran makes a pesto with dandelions. The Rose Establishment honors its name with rose petals in pastries. At Hell’s Backbone Grill, you’ll find flowers sprinkled exuberantly on everything and the Jamaica (hibiscus) margarita at the late Alamexo was a best-seller. So get with it and go grocery shopping in your garden.