Search
Salt Lake magazine
HomeEat & DrinkDining Awards
Chef Michael Richey and the crew at Wildwood Restaurant. Photo by Adam Finkle

2024 Best Restaurant: Wildwood

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pugh

Chef Michael Richey is all growed up. Once the enfant terrible of Salt Lake chefs, Richey made his first splash at Pago, which we then considered one of the vanguards of a new dining scene when it opened in long-ago 2009. Richey has bounced around the always turbulent dining scene but never lost his edge. Now finally, he has a place to call home—Wildwood Restaurant in Salt Lake’s Avenues Neighborhood is his place. And he’s there, doing his thing. Wildwood is a sure thing on any given night and those of you who can remember Richey’s early days at Pago will see some of that heritage on the menu, including those beautiful little pillows of golden potatoes topped with a decadent clutch of sturgeon roe.

564 E. 3rd Ave., SLC  |  wildwoodslc.com

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

Jeremy Pugh
Jeremy Pughhttps://www.saltlakemagazine.com/
Jeremy Pugh is Salt Lake magazine's Editor. He covers culture, history, the outdoors and whatever needs a look. Jeremy is also the author of the book "100 Things to Do in Salt Lake City Before You Die" and the co-author of the history, culture and urban legend guidebook "Secret Salt Lake."
Previous article
Editor’s Note: ‘Where Should We Eat?’
Next article
2024 Dining Awards: Utah Classics and Restaurants to Watch

Similar Articles

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
Last year, we named Urban Hill one of our four restaurants to watch. The Salt Lake outpost of Park City’s Hearth & Hill announced...

Salt Lake Magazine’s 2024 Dining Awards

Dining Awards Jeremy Pugh -
It’s the Eternal Question. “Where Should We Eat?” It’s a query that we ask ourselves as hunger sets in. It’s a question that couples...

Most Popular

© 2024 Copyright JES Publishing | Website by Webaholics
MORE STORIES
Dining Awards

2024 Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Urban Hill

Jeremy Pugh - 0