2024 Best Restaurant: Wildwood

Chef Michael Richey is all growed up. Once the enfant terrible of Salt Lake chefs, Richey made his first splash at Pago, which we then considered one of the vanguards of a new dining scene when it opened in long-ago 2009. Richey has bounced around the always turbulent dining scene but never lost his edge. Now finally, he has a place to call home—Wildwood Restaurant in Salt Lake’s Avenues Neighborhood is his place. And he’s there, doing his thing. Wildwood is a sure thing on any given night and those of you who can remember Richey’s early days at Pago will see some of that heritage on the menu, including those beautiful little pillows of golden potatoes topped with a decadent clutch of sturgeon roe.

564 E. 3rd Ave., SLC | wildwoodslc.com

