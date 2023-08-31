Women in Business: Nicki Luck | Soulstice Day Spa & Salon

After a 20-year-long career as an accountant, Nicki Luck came to appreciate the value of taking time to relax and unwind after a long day. Now, in her second career as the owner of Soulstice Day Spa & Salon, Luck’s mission is to help her customers leave Soulstice feeling renewed and refreshed.

“I genuinely want to bring an oasis of beauty, relaxation, and wellness to our community,” Luck says.

While the pivot from CPA to salon owner may have been dramatic, Luck says it was definitely worth the leap of faith. Having a strong understanding of business finances and best practices has given her a big leg up in her career transition. Luck was also able to put together a team that helped her to learn the many facets of spa ownership. It also didn’t hurt that she was also highly passionate about her own well-being, believing that connecting her mind, body, and soul—with help from a lot of yoga and meditation—could help her find the perfect balance in her busy life.

“Health and beauty truly go hand-in-hand. When you feel good, you look good, and vice-versa. We strive for individual results with every client and from microneedling to cupping therapy, there is a service for every taste!” —Nicki Luck

Now, nine years later Soulstice Day Spa & Salon, the business is thriving. With a team of over two dozen employees, including hair stylists, master estheticians, and massage therapists, Soulstice has all the services a busy person could need to rejuvenate themselves and take on the day.

“Health and radiance are important values to me,” Luck says. “We need to take care of ourselves so we can give back to others and reflect our best selves. This can be even more important the busier we are.”

Soulstice sees plenty of foot traffic thanks to an idyllic setting at the picturesque Gardner Village. But more than just being a cute spa in an Instagram-worthy gathering spot, Soulstice has become a place where customers feel known and cared for.

“I am continually moved by the genuine connection between our staff and our guests,” Luck says. “It feels like family. I hope that when you visit us, you leave feeling like family as well.”

And if you’re a busy professional, juggling all the stresses of work, family, and other daily responsibilities, Soulstice is a great place to unwind. Luck, the CPA-turned-spa owner, can completely relate.

1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan

801-255-3655

soulsticedayspa.com

@soulsticedayspaandsalon

Salt Lake magazine’s “Women in Business” is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders across the state. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journies so others like them can follow their leads. Find more women in business here!