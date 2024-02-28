Search
Dining Awards 2024
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year Urban Hill's owner Brooks Kirchheimer, Executive Chef Nick Zocco and Beverage Manager Bijan Ghiai. Photo by Natalie Simpson

Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony

Thank You for Celebrating with Us! 

On February 26th, we celebrated Utah’s robust and growing dining community at our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees in raising a glass to our winners and enjoying a night of fun! 

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo Video

A special thank you to all our sponsors, without them events like these would not be possible. 

  • Woodbine 
  • Toast 
  • Vinelore
  • Libation
  • Sugar House Distillery
  • Kings Peak Coffee Roasters 
  • Kiitos Brewing 

And a big congratulations to all our 2024 Dining Awards winners! 

Our 15 Best Restaurants of the Year are: 

Our Four Restaurants to Watch Are: 

  • Matteo Ristorante Italiano
  • Mint — Tapas and Sushi
  • Chef Jon Dubois of Pago
  • Chef Patrick LeBeau of Bambara
  • Kita at the Pendry 

Our Five Utah Classics Are: 

  • Valter’s Osteria
  • Cucina Wine Bar
  • The Copper Onion
  • Market Street Grill & Oyster Bar 
  • Silver Star Cafe 

The #RandomPink Award: Margo Provost and the Team at Log Haven

The Golden SpoonFor Hospitality: Drew and Angie Fuller of Oquirrh

The Blue Plate Award for Community Service: Lavanya Mahate of Saffron Valley

The Good Bread Award: Nick Fahs of Table X

The Spirit Award: Francis Fecteau of Libation, LLC

Photography by Adam Finkle

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

