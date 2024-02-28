Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony

Thank You for Celebrating with Us!
On February 26th, we celebrated Utah’s robust and growing dining community at our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees in raising a glass to our winners and enjoying a night of fun!
Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo Video
A special thank you to all our sponsors, without them events like these would not be possible.
- Woodbine
- Toast
- Vinelore
- Libation
- Sugar House Distillery
- Kings Peak Coffee Roasters
- Kiitos Brewing
And a big congratulations to all our 2024 Dining Awards winners!
Our 15 Best Restaurants of the Year are:
- Urban Hill – Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
- Bar Nohm
- Tupelo
- Hell’s Backbone
- La Cevicheria
- Manoli’s
- La Casa Del Tamal
- Veneto
- Wood Ash Rye
- Wildwood
- Franklin Ave
- HSL + Handle
- Caffe Molise + BTG
- Pho 777
- Back 40 Ranch House
Our Four Restaurants to Watch Are:
- Matteo Ristorante Italiano
- Mint — Tapas and Sushi
- Chef Jon Dubois of Pago
- Chef Patrick LeBeau of Bambara
- Kita at the Pendry
Our Five Utah Classics Are:
- Valter’s Osteria
- Cucina Wine Bar
- The Copper Onion
- Market Street Grill & Oyster Bar
- Silver Star Cafe
The #RandomPink Award: Margo Provost and the Team at Log Haven
The Golden SpoonFor Hospitality: Drew and Angie Fuller of Oquirrh
The Blue Plate Award for Community Service: Lavanya Mahate of Saffron Valley
The Good Bread Award: Nick Fahs of Table X
The Spirit Award: Francis Fecteau of Libation, LLC
Photography by Adam Finkle
Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.