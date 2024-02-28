Thank You For Joining Us At Our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony

Thank You for Celebrating with Us!

On February 26th, we celebrated Utah’s robust and growing dining community at our 2024 Dining Awards Ceremony. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees in raising a glass to our winners and enjoying a night of fun!

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photo Video

A special thank you to all our sponsors, without them events like these would not be possible.

Woodbine

Toast

Vinelore

Libation

Sugar House Distillery

Kings Peak Coffee Roasters

Kiitos Brewing

And a big congratulations to all our 2024 Dining Awards winners!

Our 15 Best Restaurants of the Year are:

Our Four Restaurants to Watch Are:

Matteo Ristorante Italiano

Mint — Tapas and Sushi

Chef Jon Dubois of Pago

Chef Patrick LeBeau of Bambara

Kita at the Pendry

Our Five Utah Classics Are:

Valter’s Osteria

Cucina Wine Bar

The Copper Onion

Market Street Grill & Oyster Bar

Silver Star Cafe

The #RandomPink Award: Margo Provost and the Team at Log Haven

The Golden SpoonFor Hospitality: Drew and Angie Fuller of Oquirrh

The Blue Plate Award for Community Service: Lavanya Mahate of Saffron Valley

The Good Bread Award: Nick Fahs of Table X

The Spirit Award: Francis Fecteau of Libation, LLC

Photography by Adam Finkle

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.