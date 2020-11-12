Turkey-time is just around the corner, which means buying, preparing, and serving the food, plus clean up. But this year, things are obviously a bit different. So instead of stressing out to prepare a meal, help support local restaurants who need our help this Thanksgiving. Oh and did we mention no family-sized mess to clean up afterward? That’s a win-win in our book.

Salt Lake City and Surrounding Areas:

Hearth on 25th: Hearth on 25th’s Thanksgiving Feast usually comes in portions that serve 6, but this year they are offering the FEAST in a 2-serving portion size, as we know many families will be celebrating in smaller groups. Feel free to order as many FEASTS as you will need to serve your family! Hearth on 25th’s Turkey Feast serves 2 and consists of:

-Turkey breasts, legs and thighs, slow cooked and wood oven roasted.

-Pan gravy from the overnight turkey drippings.

-Italian sausage and focaccia stuffing made with turkey stock.

-Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes, light and fluffy, ready for some gravy.

-Wood Oven roasted vegetables with applewood smoked bacon.

-Cranberry, ginger and orange chutney.

-Soft dinner rolls perfect for dinner or leftovers.

-Roasted sweet potatoes with a maple reduction and candied pecans.

They are also offering Thanksgiving themed desserts such as pumpkin pie cake, apple pecan pie and carrot cake.

195 25th Street, suite 6 Ogden UT 84401|801-399-0088 https://www.hearth25.com

Arlo Restaurant (Vegan and Vegetarian options): We would love to help make your Thanksgiving delicious and special! Scroll through our list of dishes and then enter your contact info and preferences in the fields provided. We are happy to cater to vegan and special diets! Please specify yours as you order an item. Your receipt and confirmation will be emailed to you shortly after you submit the order. Order by 5pm on Sunday, Nov 22nd for pickup on Wednesday, Nov 25th or Thursday, Nov 26th. Click here to order online.

SLC Eatery: SLC Eatery is offering a curbside Thanksgiving dinner to make things easier for all of us this Holiday season, with turkey, prime rib, and organic salmon dinners that serves 4. Plus each dinner comes with all the fixings: Smoked Potato Puree, Brussels Sprout + Butternut Squash Gratin, Bacon Furikake-Walnut Crunch, Green Apple-Radicchio Salad, Poppy Seed-Maple Vinaigrette, Bleu Cheese, Blistered Chinese Long Beans, Shiitake Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Shallot, Japanese Milk Bread Rolls. Click here to order online.

Pago (Vegan+Vegetarian options): As we all spend more time at home in the coming weeks, the Pago team developed an easy way for you to enjoy chef prepared meals with our Thanksgiving Meal Kits. Omnivore Thanksgiving Meal Kits are $75 per two servings, Vegetarian and Vegan Meal Kits are $45 per two servings. Both selections will be fully cooked and ready for you to re-heat in the oven prior to serving. Purchase your kit today and pick up Wednesday 11/25 between 12-4pm. View the full menu here.

Meal kits feature our farm to table take on classic Thanksgiving fare, like honey and herb roasted turkey breast with stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy plus three seasonal sides and dessert. If your family prefers a vegetarian or vegan meal, Chef Phelix is cooking up some comforting dishes including farro and mushroom stuffed squash and crispy whole potatoes with black garlic leeks and fried sage.

Purchase your Thanksgiving meal kit online here.

Veneto Ristorante Italiano: Is offering curbside pick up for holiday dishes to contribute to your table! Lasagna and bread, mac n cheese, crostata, apple strudel and gelato! Click here for more info or to place an order.

Cafe Niche: Cafe Niche is open for dine in and take out. With Thanksgiving inspired entrees such as traditional turkey dinner: apple stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy. And new takes like almond crusted steelhead salmon: roasted sweet potato, arugula remoulade. Order online here.

Cucina Wine Bar: Is offering a Thanksgiving dinner to go with turkey and all the fixings you could want…Mashed potatoes, stuffing, and seasonal vegetables. Click here to order online.

Flemings: Experience a memorable Thanksgiving whether it’s around our table or around yours at home. Order Flemings 3 course Thanksgiving family menu online and pick up curbside starting 10 AM, Thursday, November 26. Click here to order online.

Oquirrh: Is accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders now. Each dinner is served with a choice of one main, two sides, two sauces and a slice of pie. Full size pie, sourdough bread and ice cream is available a la carte. Call 801-359-0426 or email oquirrhinfo@gmail.com

Tuscany: They’ll be offering a special holiday menu. The holiday menu includes traditional flavors such as turkey, sweet potatoes, and gravy. Don’t forget about classic Thanksgiving dessert, Tuscany is offering a wide variety of homemade pies. Call 801.277.9919 to reserve a table or order to-go.

Hearth and Hill: Two curbside family meal options will be available to feed 6 guests ($175) or 10 guests ($290). Thanksgiving feasts include Utah Free Range Organic Turkey, Mashed Potatoes & Herb Gravy, Skillet Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Pomegranate, Traditional Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, and Cheddar Biscuits. Tasty extras are also available such as Truffle Mac & Cheese, Hummus & Veggies, Silverqueen Cheese with Mostarda, an extra dozen Cheddar Biscuits, Streusel SLC Pecan or Pumpkin Pie, and Normal SLC Ice Cream. All orders must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 23. To reserve your Thanksgiving feast, call 435-200-8840.

The Grand America Hotel: The Grand America Hotel and Little America Hotel look forward to bringing comfort and warmth to your home with our Thanksgiving Takeout. Little America Salt Lake’s Executive Chef, Bernhard Götz, will prepare a Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey breast, sides, and dessert. Your takeout meal is fully cooked and will be ready to serve with warming instructions included. Click here to order online.

Park City:

350 Main: Enjoy a Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Dinner with the choice of a mixed greens with Sherry Vinaigrette, Point Reyes Blue Cheese and Toasted Pecans, Chestnut Soup or 305’s Classic Tuna Tartare with Wasabi Cream and Avocado. For the main course, choose from Seared Venison Loin with Fig and Walnut Chutney, Cedar Plank Salmon with Stoneground Mustard Glaze, Pheasant Pot Pit, Herb Rubbed Turkey Breast with Gravy, just to name a few. The main course is followed by a wide selection of delicious desserts. Call 435-649-3140 to make your reservations.

Butcher’s Chop House & Bar: Enjoy a two-Course Thanksgiving menu from 2:00 – 10:00pm with traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more followed by your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. Regular menu is also available. Adults are $38, and children are $19. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 435-647-0040. To-go and curbside pickup is also available.

Cuisine Unlimited: Cuisine Unlimited can prepare, package and deliver your Thanksgiving meal right to your door or you can pick up on Thanksgiving from the Cuisine Unlimited kitchens. Visit the website for the full menu offering and ordering online details.

Deer Valley Bakery: Let Deer Valley Bakery handle the final course of Thanksgiving dinner with traditional pumpkin, pecan, apple, blueberry, and cherry pies, Deer Valley Jumbo Cookies, carrot cake, chocolate truffle cake, and housemade baguettes. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23, and pick up orders by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at the Deer Valley Grocery~Café. Place orders by calling Deer Valley Grocery~Café at 435-615-2400.

Deer Valley Grocery~Café: Take-away items to complement your Thanksgiving dinner include lemon thyme sauce, cranberry chutney, roasted garlic mashers, roasted heirloom carrots, green bean au gratin, and roasted apple stuffing. Place orders by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23, and pick up orders by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at the Deer Valley Grocery~Café. Place orders by calling Deer Valley Grocery~Café at 435-615-2400.

The Eating Establishment: The Eating Establishment will be open Thanksgiving Day serving their long-time locals favorite menu, as well as a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu, $60 for adults and $25 for kids. Click here for more info.

Flanagan’s on Main: Open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Flanagan’s will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Start with butternut squash or a house salad, and move on to turkey breast with homemade mashers, brown gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce before finishing the meal with homemade pumpkin cheesecake. $36 for adults and $19 kids under 12. Guests are encouraged to make reservations as space is limited to ensure social distancing. Reservations can be made by calling 435-649-8600 or online.

Fletcher’s: Fletcher’s Thanksgiving menu provides (2) proteins including roasted turkey and mushroom stuffed beef tenderloin, (1) salad, (3) sides to choose from like caramelized Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, and squash & sweet mini pepper saute, and (1) dessert such as pecan pie, Fletcher’s famous butter cake, and Marina’s world-famous carrot cake. All orders come with 1/2 quart of cranberry chutney, cheddar chive biscuits (6) and bacon jam. $60 per person, 4 person minimum per order. All food is served in disposable, aluminum pans for easy reheating in the oven. To place your order email chefscott@fletcherspc.com, info@fletchers.com, or give us a call at 435-649-1111. All orders must be placed by November 22, 2020.

The Grub Steak: Enjoy a full Thanksgiving menu of corn & roasted pepper soup, house salad, carved roasted tom turkey, autumn harvest stuffing, gravy, green beans, mashers, citrus cranberry relish, pumpkin pie, or spiced apple bread pudding. $38.75 for adults and $18.75 for children under 12. For more info, click here.

Hearth and Hill: Hearth and Hill will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for curbside pick-up, and taking dine-in reservations from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The full a la carte menu will be available, plus a turkey plate for $32 including Mary’s Organic Turkey, mashed potatoes, herb gravy, cranberry sauce, skillet roasted brussels sprouts with bacon and pomegranate, traditional stuffing, and cheddar biscuits. Two curbside family meal options will be available including Mary’s Organic Turkey for 12 guests for $350 or $29 per person, or for 18 guests for $500 or $27.75 per person. Meals must be ordered no later than November 23, and pick up is Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more info, click here.

Luna’s Kitchen: Choose from a variety of party platters, delicious side dishes such as stuffed acorn squash, sage and apple stuffing, and winter black kale salad, among others to compliment your meal as well as a variety of desserts including apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake or coconut almond gooey cake. Black Friday Breakfast offerings include ooey gooey cinnamon rolls, quiche, and a fall bakery box. All orders come cold with heating instructions. Orders must be placed by Monday November 20, at midnight. Orders after this date will incur an “11th hour fee”—an additional 20% of the order, or a flat $50 fee, whichever is greater. The cutoff for late orders is Monday, November 23, at midnight. Orders are available for pick up on Wednesday, November 25, and Thursday, November 26. To order, click here.

No Name Saloon: Dinner served directly to your table beginning at 2 p.m. while supplies last. The full regular menu will also be available from 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Click here for more info.

Powder at Waldorf Astoria Park City: Share a home-cooked family-style meal with friends and loved ones at Powder. Enjoy a choice of lobster velouté, mâche & fall apple or venison carpaccio & quail egg followed by the choice of Mary’s Organic Turkey, 14-hour braised short rib of beef, spot prawns & seared diver scallop or sweet potato gnocchi. Dessert is pumpkin mousse or Utah apple tart or flourless chocolate terrine. $95 for adults and $45 for children ages 4 – 12. Click here for more info.

Riverhorse Provisions: Riverhorse Provisions will offer a carry-out for four holiday menu including butter poached shrimp cocktail, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, honey baked ham, classic sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fresh baked rosemary focaccia and pumpkin pie. The holiday menu is served cold with re-heat instructions and are available in oven-ready containers. Call 435-649-0799 or email orders@riverhorseprovisions.com.

Windy Ridge Café & Bakery: Enjoy the comfort of home with Windy Ridge Café + Bakery’s Thanksgiving to-go menu. A complete Thanksgiving meal for 4 ($48) includes sliced house roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, mixed greens salad, and dinner rolls. A selection of a la carte sides may be added, along with fresh baked pies and breakfast quiches. Order online at parkcitythanksgiving.com and take advantage of convenient curbside pick-up. Baked goods are fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve with warming instructions included. All orders must be placed by November 21, and order pick-up is only available on November 25. Click here for more info.

