Circumnavigating the earth in search of fine cultural fare isn’t in the cards for most of us right now. Air travel is still a little dicey, and few have the navigational skills and the dogged conviction it takes to sail around the world like Greta Thunberg. But if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in Park City, you can enjoy inspired cuisine from across the globe. It’s not all “elevated mountain dishes” highlighted by gamey meats better left in the frontier days around here. We’re taking you around the world in six meals, without having to leave town.

Unearthing something from every continent wasn’t in the cards once we realized we couldn’t find any Antarctician cuisine in Park City. Plus, with just two days’ worth of meals to work with, it’s mathematically implausible to hit every corner of the map. But you won’t eat on the same continent twice in a row with the exception of Asia—which is absolutely huge, and we’ll split up that back-to-back affair with East and West Asian

entrants. Now let’s get eating—no passport required.

DAY 1 – BREAKFAST

BRAZIL – THE BRIDGE CAFÉ AND GRILL

Just steps away from the Town Lift at Park City Mountain, The Bridge is located right on the actual bridge in Old Town. The Brazilian-inspired menu offers a few twists on the typical breakfast fare, and the Brazuca Omelet is a customizable highlight.

825 Main St., Ste. 201, 435-658- 5451, thebridgecafeandgrill.com

DAY 1 – LUNCH

THAILAND – THAI SO GOOD

Thai So Good

The very literally named Thai So Good opened last year with a convenient location in Kimball Junction. Their Khao Soi is a Northern Thai curry noodle soup with chicken, fried onion, pickled cabbage, dried chili and fresh shallots. It’s wonderful. So is the Basil and Chili Stir Fry if you’re looking for a little spice.

1764 Uinta Way, 435-565-6989, thaisogoodkimball.com

DAY 1 – DINNER

“OLD EUROPE” – GOLDENER HIRSCH

The spirit of the Alps lives at the Goldener Hirsch. This Park City institution mixes Bavarian, Swiss, Austrian and Belgian influences for a taste of European ski culture. Start with some Bavarian Pull Apart Bread and finish with some Schupfnudeln, an Austrian potato noodle with braised mustard greens.

7570 Royal St, 435-649-7770, goldenerhirschinn.com

DAY 2 – BREAKFAST

MEXICO – ALBERTO’S

Alberto’s breakfast burrito

Anyone can throw something together and call it a breakfast burrito, but Alberto’s has a full menu of authentic options, all wrapped in a perfect tortilla. I highly recommend the chorizo, egg, potato and cheese burrito with some spicy red sauce. The drive-through is fast, friendly and the perfect quick pick up on the way to the hill.

1640 Bonanza Dr,, 435-602- 1145, albertosmex.com

DAY 2 – LUNCH

JAPAN – KUCHU SHABU

Kuchu Shabu

Few things are better than a traditional Japanese hot pot when it’s cold outside, and that’s exactly what you’ll get at Kuchu Shabu. Their variety of shabu-shabu is available with everything from vegetables to scallops to elk to Australian Wagyu beef. Their new location in Canyons Village makes Kuchu Shabu a perfect slope side stop-in on the weekends or a post-ski dinner any day of the week.

Canyons Village, 2307 W. High Mountain Rd., 435-649-0088, kuchushabu.com

DAY 3 – DINNER

INDIA – GANESH INDIAN CUISINE

With an enormous variety of authentic Indian dishes, Ganesh is a can’t miss spot located in Prospector Square. The Aloo Sag with potatoes and creamy spinach is an outstanding vegetarian option, while the Lamb Biryani is an omnivore’s treat. Indian cuisine is also the world’s best comfort food, so take comfort in that.

1811 Sidewinder Dr., 435-538-4110, ganeshindiancuisine.com

