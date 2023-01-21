Search
Sundance 2023 - Daisy Ridley and former SLC Mayor Jackie Biskupski
Daisy Ridley (and former Salt Lake City Mayor) Jackie Biskupski #stuartselfie#stuartselfie

2023 #StuartSelfies Day One

For years one of our favorite “Friends of the Magazine” (FOM), Stuart Graves has shared his adventures running around Main Street in Park City searching for celebrities during the Sundance Film Festival and asking them to take, as he says, “an old-school selfie” with his ancient point-and-shoot camera. We call them #stuartselfies. Now in 2023, the Sundance Film Festival has returned. It’s been three years since Stuart has been able to share his antics and portfolio of photos of his face alongside many famous faces. When Sundance called the code in 2022 (at the last minute) and cancelled the in-person festival he announced that he was formally retired from celebrity hunting (although he’s always looking wherever he travels). But like Tom Brady, Stuart just couldn’t stay on the bench and he will be back on Main Street. So here’s his managerie of stars from Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. All photos by Stuart Graves (the smiley guy). See his greatest hits from before the COVID-gap here.

Sundance 2023 - Taylour Paige
Taylour Paige from Beverly Hills Cop (2023 Reboot) #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Robert Schwartzman
Robert Schwartzman from the Princess Diaries #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 -Mia Goth
Mia Goth from X #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors #stuartselfie
ESundance 2023 - mily Sailers
Emily Sailers-Indigo Girls #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Ben Platt
Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Cleopatra Coleman
Cleopatra Coleman – The Right One #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Amy Ray
Amy Ray from the Indigo Girls #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Alexander Skarsgård #stuartselfie
Alexander Skarsgård #stuartselfie
Sundance 2023 - Adam Lambert #stuartselfie
Adam Lambert from American Idol and the current lead singer of Queen #stuartselfie

#StuartSelfies from Sundance Past

