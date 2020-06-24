When Chef Marco Silva renovated a historic downtown Draper home to create the Charleston restaurant, it was to be like no other. When you think Charleston, you think of southern warmth and hospitality, dining by candlelight and the sultry delights of the Jazz Age and that’s what Chef Silva thought of too. The menu warms up with their classic oven baked Focaccia or Chef Silva’s personal recipe Artichoke Soufflé.

Equally impressive is their dessert menu. Try some warm croissant bread pudding or Alice’s passion fruit mousse, adapted from one of Chef Silva’s mom’s recipes. Charleston has been serving curbside, but Chef Silva has opened the restaurant up cautiously, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch on the patio (It’s generally considered safer to be outside as much as possible. And note—this is a nice restaurant: No shorts, caps or flip-flops. Personally, I am totally down with that. Especially after our long confinement, dining together should be an occasion to remember. Guests can help Chef Silva make it so.

The Charleston Draper, 1229 Pioneer Rd., Draper, 801-550-9348, thecharlestondraper.com

For more food and drink, click here!

To subscribe to Salt Lake magazine, click here.