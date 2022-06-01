A Guide to Utah Pride 2022

Utah Pride is back and promises to be bigger than ever! The 200-foot rainbow Pride flag will once again grace the streets of Salt Lake City. After scaling way back during the pandemic, the Utah Pride Center is making up for lost time by hosting several events during Pride Week, including the Pride Parade (with their longest ever route), Festival (with more food, entertainment and vendors” and Glow March. “I AM Utah Pride” is the theme of 2022 Pride week, which runs May 29 – June 5. But the festivities don’t end there—venues across the state are putting on shows throughout the entire month. Whether you’re in the mood for a high-energy drag performance, an inspiring paint night or an evening of barhopping, we’ve got you covered with this all-inclusive guide to Pride.

WHERE: Salt Lake City Library

WHEN: May 31 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Changing the Game film screening

This documentary, presented by Utah Pride Center and Utah Film Center’s Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival, highlights the experiences of three trans high school athletes.

WHERE: Washington Square

WHEN: June 1 at 10 a.m.

WHAT: Pride Flag Raising

SLC is starting June by flying a pride flag at the Salt Lake City & County Building. The event will also share an official Pride Month Proclamation.

WHERE: Salt Lake City Library

WHEN: June 1-17

WHAT: Pride Story Garden

Though the traditional parade is returning in 2022, the Utah Pride Center is also bringing back last year’s Story Garden, which includes exhibits highlighting the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community in Utah and across the world.

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City

WHEN: June 2 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Interfaith Service

Led by Minister Tyler Marz, this faith service gathers leaders from different religious traditions who welcome the LGBTQ+ community.

WHERE: State Capitol to Washington Square Park

WHEN: June 3 at 8:30 p.m.

WHAT: The Rainbow Rally & Glow March kicks off the weekend with a sunset rally. Join the Utah Pride Center in raising a voice supporting LGBTQ+ community members.

WHERE: 700 South between State and Main Street

WHEN: June 3-5 at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Midtown Pride Block Party

Hit the streets for a block party from nearby businesses Sapa, Purgatory and Club Verse. Proceeds from Friday’s Rainbow Glow Afterparty benefits the Utah Pride Center.

WHERE: Washington Square, Salt Lake City

WHEN: June 4 at 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. and June 5 at 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHAT: The Utah Pride Festival returns to Washington Square, welcoming over 60,000 attendees to enjoy food trucks, vendor booths, live performances and more.

WHERE: 13 Downtown SLC Blocks, starting at the Salt Palace

WHEN: June 5 at 10 a.m.

WHAT: The Pride Parade includes an ever bigger route this year, with space for seating and sidewalk viewing for onlookers. The route begins at the Salt Palace and strategically loops around to end at Washington Square Park where attendees can easily attend the festival afterward.

WHERE: Hogle Zoo

WHEN: June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

WHAT: Zoo Brew: Pride With Our Pride

Hogle Zoo’s year-round 21+ event is getting a rainbow makeover this June. Enjoy local brews and support wildlife conservation efforts through the Niassa Lion Project.

WHERE: Park City Library

WHEN: June 2 at 10 and 11 a.m.

WHAT: Celebrate Pride Storytime

Your little ones can celebrate Pride too! At the Park City Library, Pride-themed storytime is an age-appropriate celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

WHERE: Kilby Court

WHEN: June 2 at 6 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Kickoff Extravaganza

Utah musicians, drag performers and artists are celebrating the beginning of Pride at this all-ages event.

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: June 2 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: 11th Annual City Weekly Pride Pageant

This is the 11th year that City Weekly has hosted the Pride drag pageant, where queens show off their fashion, talent and personality. Who will be crowned this year?

WHERE: Why Kiki

WHEN: June 2 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Adore Delano

Punk rock drag queen Adore Delano is meeting fans and performing with a lineup of local talent at the downtown tiki bar Why Kiki.

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: June 3 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Georgia-based drag queen Angeria Paris VanMichaels was a finalist and fan favorite in the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

WHERE: International Artist Lounge

WHEN: June 3 at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Goth Night

Celebrate Pride and enjoy the darker side of SLC nightlife with live performances from DJ MERCY SEAT and various artists.

WHERE: Why Kiki

WHEN: June 3 at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Raja

Raja is best known for winning Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She can currently be seen on the all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars now airing on Paramount+.

WHERE: Prohibition

WHEN: June 3 at 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

WHAT: A Gay Ol Time

The Murray speakeasy Prohibition is kicking off a whole month of Pride entertainment with this drag performance hosted by The Whore of 94.

WHERE: Milk+

WHEN: June 3-5

WHAT: Disco Euphoria

Party the weekend away at SLC’s newest gay club. Their disco-themed three-night event includes performances from many Drag Race alumni, house DJ Hector Fonseca and pop singer Madison Rose. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose takes on hosting duties Friday night.

WHERE: Prohibition

WHEN: June 4 at 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

WHAT: Club Kid Kiki

This burlesque performance at Prohibition is inspired by the legendary New York nightlife scene in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: June 4 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Boulet Brothers

Drag meets horror with the Boulet Brothers, who have hosted the reality competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula since 2016.

WHERE: WB’s Eatery

WHEN: June 4 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Sippin’ Pretty

For performances north of SLC, WB’s Eatery is a home for drag all year long. The Pride Weekend show features The Whore of 94 and Rose Nylon. Regular host Sequoia will be back on June 11.

WHERE: Why Kiki

WHEN: June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: Masc-erade: Boy-lesque and Drag King Show!

Why should queens have all the fun? This monthly show featuring male burlesque dancers and drag kings prove that gender bending goes far beyond female impersonation.

WHERE: Jordan Park

WHEN: June 10 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Pride without Police

The presence of police officers and corporations at Pride Festivals has always been a point of contention in the queer community. The Stonewall Riots, after all, were waged against law enforcement. This event, hosted by Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid, will feature speeches from local queer political activists and creations from independent artists without police or corporate presence.

WHERE: Pig and a Jelly Jar Holladay

WHEN: June 11 at 1:30 p.m.

WHAT: Wigs and Pigs! Drag Brunch

Enjoy a breakfast of Southern comfort food along with a fabulous drag performance from The Whore of 94 and Sequoia at Pig and a Jelly Jar’s Holladay location.

WHERE: The Complex

WHEN: June 14 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Alyssa Edwards

She doesn’t get cute, she gets drop-dead gorgeous. Texas’ dancing diva Alyssa Edwards is bringing her Love, Life & Lashes tour to SLC for Pride Month.

WHERE: Under The Umbrella Bookstore

WHEN: June 16 at 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Art Night

Under the Umbrella, a new queer-owned bookstore, hosts events for the LGBTQ+ community all year long. Along with other June events including writing groups, fat and queer yoga and speed dating, this art night invites artists of all skill levels to gather and create together.

WHERE: Metro Music Hall

WHEN: June 16 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Resurrection — A Queer + Ally Industry Event

Metro Music Hall, a longtime hub for local queer performers, is kicking off this quarterly event for LGBTQ+ entertainers to network with venues, promoters and local businesses in the industry. Drag queen Kay Bye will host.

WHERE: Twist Bar & Bistro and various downtown bars

WHEN: June 18 at 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

WHAT: Pride Bar Crawl

Starting at Twist Bar, this bar crawl includes stops at Good Grammar, Gracie’s and The Green Pig Pub and an after-party at Sky SLC. A portion of proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

WHERE: Brickyard Bar

WHEN: June 18 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Pride or Die

Time travel back to the ‘80s with this Pride-themed performance of aerial, burlesque and drag performances at the Millcreek sports bar Brickyard.

WHERE: Prohibition

WHEN: June 24 at 7:30, 9:30, 11:15

WHAT: Somewhere Over the Rainbow

The Wizard of Oz has long held a special place in queer culture—“friend of Dorothy” was even a slang term for gay men in the 20th century. This show, hosted by Lilia Maughn, features performances inspired by the 1939 film.

WHERE: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

WHEN: June 25 at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Pride Under Lights

The aquarium’s Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory—better known as “the claw” off the freeway exit—turns into a light and music show after dark on summer nights. Pride Under Lights is in partnership with Encircle, Mama Dragons, and the Utah Pride Center.

WHERE: Park City Library

WHEN: June 25 at 11 a.m.

WHAT: Pride Picnic on the Patio

This Pride Celebration at Park City Library is a family-friendly event with live music and food and drinks from Lucky Ones Coffee.

WHERE: Prohibition

WHEN: June 25 at 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 11:15 p.m.

WHAT: That Queer 70s Variety Show

Embrace the decade of disco—and show off your best ‘70s attire—with this variety show featuring local queer artists.

WHERE: Club Try-Angles

WHEN: The month of June

WHAT: Monthly theme nights

Try-Angles is a stalwart in Utah’s gay bar scene. This June, visit for one of their monthly theme nights, like bear night, leather and gear night or underwear night.

Read our guide to LGBTQ+ friendly retail in SLC. Subscribe to get the best of life in Utah.